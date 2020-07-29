Fresno group working to support frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic needs your help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno grassroots organization needs help serving front-line workers, while simultaneously supporting local businesses.
Feed the Frontlines was created in March at the start of the pandemic.
In the last few months, they've teamed up with local restaurants to provide meals as a "thank you" to those risking their own health to save lives during the COVID-19 crisis.
In just the first ten weeks, they delivered more than 2,000 meals while also supporting 40 local restaurants.
Now, as the pandemic continues, the organization is hoping to continue serving up smiles with the donations.
"They are short-staffed with staff in quarantine or they have COVID... some staff afraid to go home to their families, they don't want to risk infecting any of their families. Now more than ever it is even more important to show our appreciation," says Summer Frundel with Feed the Frontlines.
If you'd like to donate to help feed our medical professionals and first responders, you can donate on the organization's website.
Each donation will go directly toward providing a meal to the men and women working on the front-lines of the pandemic.
