Coronavirus

Fresno group working to support frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic needs your help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno grassroots organization needs help serving front-line workers, while simultaneously supporting local businesses.

Feed the Frontlines was created in March at the start of the pandemic.

In the last few months, they've teamed up with local restaurants to provide meals as a "thank you" to those risking their own health to save lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

In just the first ten weeks, they delivered more than 2,000 meals while also supporting 40 local restaurants.

Now, as the pandemic continues, the organization is hoping to continue serving up smiles with the donations.

"They are short-staffed with staff in quarantine or they have COVID... some staff afraid to go home to their families, they don't want to risk infecting any of their families. Now more than ever it is even more important to show our appreciation," says Summer Frundel with Feed the Frontlines.

If you'd like to donate to help feed our medical professionals and first responders, you can donate on the organization's website.

Each donation will go directly toward providing a meal to the men and women working on the front-lines of the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnohealthbusinesssmall businesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair amid Fresno Co. COVID-19 spike
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare Co. health officials to bring testing to rural communities like Allensworth
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair amid Fresno Co. COVID-19 spike
Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
Prosecutors could pull from the past in Thaddeus Sran murder case
Central CA is a COVID-19 hotspot, state investing $52M to help slow surge
Central California coronavirus cases
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Show More
Tulare Co. health officials to bring testing to rural communities like Allensworth
Valley correctional officer dies suddenly and unexpectedly from COVID-19
One year later: Remembering Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims
Agriculture officials warning community of possible seed scam
Fresno city leaders working to slow down recent surge in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News