Over 4,000 pills with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Fresno County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies: Pills with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Fresno Co.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop ends in a major drug bust for Fresno County investigators.

More than 4,000 pills containing fentanyl have been taken off local streets.

Detectives pulled 25-year-old Victor Corella over in the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 198 near Coalinga Tuesday afternoon.

When they approached his car, a K-9 alerted the deputies to the smell of narcotics.

Deputies discovered thousands of the blue pills in Corella's car.

Investigators say they are counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Corella has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on drug possession charges.

RELATED: Killer High: The Silent Crisis
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofentanyl
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News