Over 4,000 pills with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop ends in a major drug bust for Fresno County investigators.More than 4,000 pills containing fentanyl have been taken off local streets.Detectives pulled 25-year-old Victor Corella over in the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 198 near Coalinga Tuesday afternoon.When they approached his car, a K-9 alerted the deputies to the smell of narcotics.Deputies discovered thousands of the blue pills in Corella's car.Investigators say they are counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.Corella has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on drug possession charges.