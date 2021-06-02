fentanyl

Fresno County deputies report alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2020

Deputies are warning that even the smallest amount of the drug can be fatal.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new effort to crack down on the local sale and use of fentanyl.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a growing number of children and young adults are coming in contact with the deadly drug.

Deputies reported an alarming jump in the number of deaths connected to Fentanyl use last year.

In 2019, ten people across the county died using the drug.

Just a year later in 2020, that number more than tripled, with 34 people dying across Fresno County.

They're also asking parents to monitor their children on social media because drug dealers commonly reach out to minors to sell them product.

