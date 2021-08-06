'I almost died': Video shows San Diego deputy's near-death experience after Fentanyl exposure

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is sharing body camera video that shows the dramatic moments after a deputy is exposed to Fentanyl during an arrest last month.

Fortunately - another officer was there with him.

"I was like 'hey dude too close... You can't get that close to it,'" Corporal Scott Crane said to him. "A couple seconds later, he took a couple steps back and collapsed."

Corporal Crane grabbed the antidote NARCAN and sprayed it into his partner's nostrils, but he still couldn't breathe.

Corporal Crane needed help.

In the video, you can hear him calling out, "I need NARCAN!" and telling his partner, "I got you, I got you."

"I'm trying to not let him go," Crane explained. "I trying to let him know he wasn't alone. The fire department got there, put him on the gurney, his eyes rolled back in his head, and he was OD-ing the whole way to the hospital."

The deputy survived.

"I'm Deputy David Faiivae and I almost died of a Fentanyl overdose," he said.
