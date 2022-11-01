2 inmates suspected of fentanyl overdose at Tulare County jail, 3 nurses hospitalized for exposure

An investigation led to a third man who is suspected of bringing the drugs inside the facility.

A suspected fentanyl overdose sent two inmates and three nurses to the hospital in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected fentanyl overdose sent two inmates and three nurses to the hospital in Tulare County.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Sheriff's Office Adult Pre-Trial facility in Visalia.

Authorities say medical staff administered multiple doses of Narcan when the nurses showed signs of fentanyl exposure.

One nurse received Narcan but all are expected to be okay.

An investigation led to a third man who is suspected of bringing the drugs inside the facility.

All three men will face drug charges.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis