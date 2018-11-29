WILDFIRE

Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather

The Ferguson Fire which started on July 13 is officially out, according to the United States Forest Service.

Fire officials say recent weather conditions helped them in declaring the fire completely extinguished.

However, it says due to the severity of the wildfire, there are still many hazards within Sierra National Park which include burned trees along the roadway and trails.



The U.S. Forest Service says to take precautions if you plan on heading to an area where the fire burned.

The Ferguson Fire started on the evening of July 13, 2018, near Savages Trading Post burning more than 96,000 acres before being contained on August 19, 2018.

For further information regarding the Sierra National Forest and recreational activities please contact the High Sierra Ranger District office in Prather, Calif. at 559-855-5355; the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork, Calif. at 559-877-2218; or the Forest Supervisors Office in Clovis, Calif. at 559-297-0706.
