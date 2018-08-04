WILDFIRE

Ferguson Fire explodes in size as containment shrinks

EMBED </>More Videos

We are now entering week three of the Ferguson Fire and containment is down to just 35-percent after exploding in size overnight.

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY (KFSN) --
We are now entering week three of the Ferguson Fire and containment is down to just 35-percent after exploding in size overnight.

The fire has burned 81,699 acres prompting mass evacuations and poor air quality. Unpredictable weather and fire behavior has caused a majority of Yosemite is be closed through Sunday.

Two more firefighters were injured from overnight. Conditions are not only proving dangerous for those on the front lines, they are prompting new evacuations which is causing stop and go traffic along the 41 for evacuees.

Dakota Snider, a Yosemite Valley Resident, said, "The backburning they've been doing up to the side of the road, they have pink slurry on one side and fire burning on the right-- your goal is to keep cruising."

Snider and fellow evacuees are staying with friends until it's safe to drive back to their homes. He said most of them had their bags packed when pre-evacuations were issued last week.

"The smoke over the last month has been intense. We've had fires before, we've had evacuations before, but to have this extended period of inversion layer of hazardous un-breathable air it takes its toll."

Tenaya Lodge is typically sold out with tourists this time of year, though they're just at 50-percent occupancy, Assistant General Manager Brett Archer said now they can do their part to help the community.

"We're honored to be housing some of the firefighters and locals from surrounding areas."

As thick smoke towers over the area, close to 3,000 firefighters are working to strengthen containment.

Though acreage grew by more than 3,500, overnight crews were successful in keeping flames away from evacuated communities like Foresta and Yosemite West.

Fire officials say structure protection remains their top priority.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefiremariposa countyevacuationyosemite national parkYosemite National ParkMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Castaic brush fire chars 3,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Gov. Jerry Brown signs measure allowing utilities to bill customers to pay for wildfire legal costs
Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
More wildfire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News