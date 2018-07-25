Ferguson Fire has burned over 37,000 acres, containment continues to grow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3818577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Ferguson Fire has burned 36,587 acres but is now 25-percent contained after an aggressive aerial firefighting attack.

FIRE INFO

El Portal Trailer Court

Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground

Jerseydale Road from lower Best to Triangle Roads

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

Savage's Trading Post

Sweetwater Ridge

El Portal Trailer Court

Rancheria Flat - Government Housing

Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)

Foresta

Yosemite West

Old Yosemite Road

Lushmeadows

Ponderosa Basin

Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd

East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)

The Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County is now prompting the closure of parts of Yosemite National Park.The fire that sparked July 13th in the Sierra National Forest has now scorched close to 38,000 acres and continues to threaten almost 3,500 structures. Park officials announced a Wednesday closure of Mariposa grove, Wawona, and Yosemite Valley. That includes all hotels, campgrounds, visitor services, and the parks most iconic views.Visitor Eric Eberly says, "when you're at tunnel view you couldn't even see Half Dome it was just covered in smoke."Though guests of Big Trees Lodge decided to make the most of what's left of their reservations, others chose to find new vacation plans; like Loren Crabtree who's visiting from Georgia.After buying her two-day pass, "we got on the bus and the first thing they said was 'hey, the parks closing tomorrow," she says.Empty roadways and campgrounds weren't the only unusual sights for Yosemite in peak season. Fire crews supplied hundreds of hoses throughout the park should the fire breach Yosemite's border.A Ferguson Fire information officer says, "the terrain is really challenging, very deep and steep.Crews are making some improvement on containing the fire thanks to favorable conditions. However, they say the most active area is headed toward the Yosemite West region. More than 3,400 fire personnel are aggressively attacking the flames by cutting firebreaks in and around the park.Crews were able to make progress on the fires north end thanks to old burn scar areas from the Rim Fire. Containment lines were improved from Eagle Peak to El Portal. South of the Merced River, Containment lines were secured from Jerseydale to Wawona campgrounds. Crews are gearing up for the days ahead strategizing how to keep the flames at bay.Visitors are using Highway 120 and Highway 41 as a way out of the park as 140 is already closed because of the fire. A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Greeley Hill.Hwy 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTEThese areas are currently under a mandatory evacuation include:Wednesday, July 25 at 6 pmGreeley Hill Community CenterNew Life Christian Fellowship5089 Cole RdMariposa CA 95338Small Animals:SPCA5599 California 49Mariposa CA 95338Large Animals:Mariposa County Fairgrounds5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338