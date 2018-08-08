YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Ferguson Fire impacting peak of Yosemite tourist season

The Ferguson Fire is keeping as many as 20,000 visitors a day away from Yosemite.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Ferguson Fire is keeping as many as 20,000 visitors a day away from Yosemite.

Losses to the national park and surrounding communities will be in the millions. Federal funds will be needed to help Yosemite recover.

Hanford Congressman David Valadao sits on the house appropriations committee.

"We created lots of funds where we could partner up as far as to state and local and federal government for fighting fires, fixing after the situation and even loans for families to come back and try to rebuild after a fire," said Valadao.

But with so many wildfires burning around the state, Valadao says it is important federal and state leaders focus on solutions to prevent the more fires in the future.

He believes logging if done right could help alleviate the problem.

"If it's a little bit of forestry itself as far as industry coming in playing a part in that and bringing back the industry that actually created a lot of jobs in the central valley or even looking at things like grazing," said Valadao.

Environmentalists though oppose the logging solution.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visited Yosemite last month. He too approves of mechanical thinning and sustainable harvest to help manage forest areas.
