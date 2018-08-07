Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens --
An under-developed fetus was discovered on an American Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport.

After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning.

The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office spent several hours onboard the aircraft. The plane was later moved to an American Airlines hangar.

"The OCME can confirm we're investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release cause and manner of death upon determination," a spokesperson with the medical examiner's office said.

A spokesman for American Airlines said there were no reports of anyone sick or having any medical issues prior to the plane's landing and released the following statement:

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation."

The investigation caused a ripple effect of delays to at least one other American Airlines flight.

