FFA Students at Big Fresno Fair prepare animals for show and auction this weekend.

Well before the gates opened for this year's Big Fresno Fair students with Future Farmers of America were working hard this summer to get their animals ready for show.Each year the Livestock Pavilion is home to nearly 1500 exhibitors from Central Valley students, from elementary school all the way up to college."This is a huge classroom for the kids. It is a place where they can showcase what they have learned through the year, raising the animal or if they come from a family farm they can showcase what they have learned and teach to other kids," said Terri O'Leary-Collins, Livestock Superintendent.Friday morning a number of students were getting ready for the first of two auctions during the fair's 12 day run.The money FFA & 4H students earn allows them to purchase their project animals for the next year, save for college, or fund feed for their breeding projects.The first auction will be dedicated to small animals such as goats.But one group of goats from a Central High School student are not for sale, Joshua Young is just proud to show them off."I have been working with these animals all summer long and I have poured many hours into them. With these goats I have won showmanship and in at least both my classes I'm placed," said Young.FFA Riverdale Student Prestin Rollin is excited to educate fair goers about the dairy animal, he showed off his jersey cows that are milk producers."The fact that I can show different people from all around Fresno my animals and how I live, it is awesome that I can share this experience with everyone else around me," said RollinHe even shared the big news with fair goers of a cattle who gave birth to a female calf early Friday.The first livestock auction of the Big Fresno Fair will be dedicated to small animals such as market goats, dairy replacement does, chickens, turkeys and rabbits.Bidding will begin at 10 Saturday morning at the Livestock Pavilion.