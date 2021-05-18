Good Sports: Atwater's Field of Dreams

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tucked away in the North Valley town of Atwater, beyond the almond orchards and nestled between a pumpkin patch and ranch sits a real-life field of dreams."Field of Dreams was definitely something that motivated us to do this and we just wanted to keep it like if you've seen the movie, the nostalgia of that," says Scott Hunter. "It's simple but elegant."Like Kevin Costner in the movie, Hunter grew up loving the game of baseball and found himself missing it once the pandemic hitSince his family was stuck at home during quarantine with nothing to do, the long-time farmer decided to bring the game to him and build his very own field"We talked about it for about the last decade of building a field and as the world changed the last 12 months, we kicked it into overdrive and decided to pull the trigger on a dream that we've had for a long time," Hunter said.This was a true labor of love.Hunter called on his kids and wife to help design and build the diamond, which took about three months to complete.He doesn't want to disclose how much he spent but says it's not about that.This is a family that welcomes thousands of people every year to their adjacent pumpkin patch at Hunter Farms."Are we going to get our money back, maybe in 20 years," Hunter said. "But we didn't do it for that. We did because, as I said, we love the game, we want to see families out here and it's for the community."Local youth teams quickly learned of Hunter Field and have been playing here, while other baseball diamonds remain closed because of the pandemic.Wil Hunter is the founder of Hunter Farms.For Scott, it was a way to honor his dad for all those hours they spent playing catch together"I was completely surprised," Will said. "I had no idea that picture even existed."Now, every person who enters Hunter Field will see it along with the pristine conditions of the field and thoughtful process that went into this Field of Dreams.