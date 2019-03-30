truck fire

Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto

EMBED <>More Videos

A fiery crash involving a big rig shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Modesto.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery crash involving a big rig shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Modesto Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:50 a.m. off of Fink Road. Video shared on Twitter by a passerby driver shows a plume of smoke as flames consume the truck.

Northbound traffic was stopped at 11:30 a.m. while Stanislaus County fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

One lane has reopened while officials clear debris. At this time it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentssemi crashfiretruck firecar firehighways
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRUCK FIRE
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
Hydrogen tank explosion on semi-truck prompts evacuations
RECALL: Dodge Ram pickups could erupt in flames
TOP STORIES
Deputies investigate shots fired at Cherry Avenue Auction in Fresno County
Almost deadly crash shuts down Ashlan and Highway 99 exit
VIDEO: Watch Fresno Police officers in action during a gang bust
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
Tulare County man arrested after threatening neighbor with knife
Man caught with $100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in cereal boxes
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Show More
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
More TOP STORIES News