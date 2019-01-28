Fiery crash after police chase blocks NB 101 in Hollywood

A police chase ended with a fiery wreck Monday night that blocked northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A police chase ended with a vehicle crashing and bursting into flames on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood, blocking all northbound lanes Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound 101 near Melrose. Firefighters put the flames out, but the smoking wreck remained blocking all lanes.

Lanes were blocked for miles at least to East LA.

Authorities were diverting traffic to a single lane to drive around the crash scene.

The crash happened after a chase and the driver was taken into custody. It is believed the vehicle was reported stolen.
