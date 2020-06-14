Good Samaritans help rescue man from burning car in Lindsay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good Samaritans helped rescue a man from a fiery car crash late Saturday night in Lindsay.A Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Foothill around 10 p.m. when another car rolled through a stop sign and slammed into it.The Fusion overturned and started to catch fire.That's when a group of neighbors saw the accident and helped pull the man from the car just before it went up in flames.The driver was the only person in the car and he was airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries, but he's expected to survive.Investigators say drugs or alcohol don't appear to be a factor in this crash and the driver of the car that ran the stop sign only suffered minor injuries.