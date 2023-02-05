Two die after fiery solo crash on Highway 99, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead following a fiery solo crash on Highway 99 in Madera County.

California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a crash just after 5 p.m. Saturday just before the northbound Avenue 18 and a half exit.

The CHP says the driver of a Toyota crashed, causing the car to overturn and land in a creek embankment on its roof.

Investigators say the vehicle caught fire and both people inside died at the scene.

Madera County firefighters were called in to help put out the flames.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver and passenger have not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.