A fiery wreck in northwest Fresno on Thursday has left at least one person dead.
The crash happened around 3:30 pm near Bullard and West.
Fresno city councilmember Mike Karbassi was nearby when the accident happened and tried to help. He told Action News Fresno police did a great job responding to the crash, but unfortunately, someone died.
Fiery crash in northwest Fresno near Bullard and West leaves at least one dead
