Final preparations underway for 47th annual Fiesta Navideña

The 47th annual Fiesta Navideña is this Sunday, a fundraiser by Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations are underway for a long-time cultural holiday celebration!

Members are working on unique silent auction items you can bid on.

Fiesta Navideña will include a fashion show, entertainment plus a champagne brunch.

The event will be held in northwest Fresno and tickets are still available.

"Buying a ticket to Fiesta Navideña is like buying a golden ticket because Fiesta Navideña is like a big party," says Lilia Chavez.

All proceeds from Fiesta Navideña go to local student scholarships.

You can get ticket information here.