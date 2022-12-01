Final preparations underway for 47th annual Fiesta Navideña

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations are underway for a long-time cultural holiday celebration!
The 47th annual Fiesta Navideña is this Sunday, a fundraiser by Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.
Members are working on unique silent auction items you can bid on.
Fiesta Navideña will include a fashion show, entertainment plus a champagne brunch.
The event will be held in northwest Fresno and tickets are still available.
"Buying a ticket to Fiesta Navideña is like buying a golden ticket because Fiesta Navideña is like a big party," says Lilia Chavez.
All proceeds from Fiesta Navideña go to local student scholarships.
You can get ticket information here.