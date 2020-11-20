abc30 community

45th Annual Fiesta Navideña

By Aurora Diaz
A valley event filled with culture, music, and fashion will have a new format this year.

The 45th Annual Fiesta Navideña is virtual. The Betty Rodriguez Scholarship fundraiser organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women will be streamed on Facebook Live on Saturday, December 5 at 11 am.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor and weather anchor Alyssa Flores will emcee.

RELATED: Latino Life: Fiesta Navideña Offers Cultural Experience

"It's truly a celebration of all that is Mexico during the holidays," said Lilia Chavez, the Executive Director of the Fresno Arts Council and one of the event's organizers.

Click here to bid on auction items now through the day of the event.

Chavez says due to the pandemic, it will be more difficult to raise funds so all donations are welcome.

For more information call (559) 224-3079.
