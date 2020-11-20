A valley event filled with culture, music, and fashion will have a new format this year.
The 45th Annual Fiesta Navideña is virtual. The Betty Rodriguez Scholarship fundraiser organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women will be streamed on Facebook Live on Saturday, December 5 at 11 am.
ABC30 is a proud sponsor and weather anchor Alyssa Flores will emcee.
"It's truly a celebration of all that is Mexico during the holidays," said Lilia Chavez, the Executive Director of the Fresno Arts Council and one of the event's organizers.
Chavez says due to the pandemic, it will be more difficult to raise funds so all donations are welcome.
For more information call (559) 224-3079.
