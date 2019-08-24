stabbing

Fight at east central Fresno gas station ends in deadly stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A killer is on the run after an argument at an east central Fresno gas station turned deadly Saturday morning.

Police say two men got in a fight behind the Fast Trip gas station near Chestnut and Clinton.

One of the guys pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times, then left him to die. Police say the young man in his late teens or early twenties died after paramedics took him to a hospital.

Officers know the suspect drove off to the east and disappeared.

"We are taking a look at the surveillance cameras. Trying to determine if there are any other features that might lead us to our primary suspect," Lt. Bill Dooley. "The clerks say that the argument never happened inside. They weren't even aware of what happened until we arrived."

Police say the argument started at the gas pumps then moved behind the building where the stabbing happened.
