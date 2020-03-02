stabbing

Fight breaks out in central Fresno after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was stabbed multiple times at a home in central Fresno after an argument between family members over a baby.

Fresno police say the fight broke out at a home on Cornell and Fruit Avenue around 7:30 p.m on Sunday.

Witnesses claim the two parents returned intoxicated from their Sunday evening out. When they tried to take the baby home, the infant's caretaker said no.

A fight broke out, and detectives say someone pulled out a knife and stabbed a man more than once in the back.

Multiple people were involved in the fight; all of them are related.

"Their grandmother, mother, brother, brother in law, sister in law, so everybody is from the same family," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police say the baby was not hurt.

The stabbing victim has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine who started the fight and whether the stabbing was an act of self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfightbabyfamilystabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Visalia PD: Argument over stolen property leads to stabbing
Tessa Majors murder: Third teenage suspect charged
Victim uncooperative with police after being stabbed in NE Fresno
Tessa Majors murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
2 displaced after fire damages Fresno County home
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Wendy's rolls out breakfast on McDonald's free Egg McMuffin day
Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital
Show More
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 White House bid
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Large dust devil forms in Fresno amid stormy weather
More TOP STORIES News