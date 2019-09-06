Fight breaks out after Clovis East and Sanger High football game

An embarrassing lack of sportsmanship here at Lamonica tonight as Sanger defeated Clovis East 21-14 and immediately attempted to place a flag in the field, prompting a lengthy fight between both sides. pic.twitter.com/Oaa2GRR5dj — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) September 6, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lack of sportsmanship was captured on video between Clovis East and Sanger High immediately following Thursday night's football game at Lamonica Stadium.Sanger defeated Clovis East 21-14, but after the final whistle, Sanger players ran to the middle of the field and attempted to plant a team flag into the ground.The actions caused a lengthy brawl between both teams.Clovis East players reportedly did the same thing last year in Sanger without a fight breaking out as a result.Action News has sent emails to Clovis and Sanger Unified about the incident.Sanger Unified released the following statement:Clovis Unified released the following statement: