Fresno Police are investigating after a fist fight turned into a shootout in Southeast Fresno.Officers found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds at Kerckhoff Avenue and 11th Street. Investigators say others in the area ran when shots were fired.Both men were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where their conditions were not known, but police say both were stable.The gang unit has been called to the scene, but authorities say it is too early to confirm if it was gang-related.