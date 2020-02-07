stabbing

Fight leads to stabbing at Fresno County CBD store, 2 men in hospital

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight inside a CBD store in Fresno County ended with one man stabbed and the other injured.

The fight and stabbing happened at Yosemite Hemp Company near Friant and North Fork Roads.

The 42-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital and the 27-year-old suspect was taken by ambulance.

Deputies say both men got into some sort of an altercation inside a CBD products store.

It quickly escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

This all went down a little bit before 6 o'clock on Thursday night.

Authorities say no customers were inside the store when the 42-year-old employee was working his shift.

They say the 27-year-old, who is a 'store helper', was also inside.

That person, according to officials, stabbed the employee under the armpit with a kitchen knife.

There was another man involved - the brother of the victim - and investigators say he witnessed the attack.

Authorities tell us he also stepped in the middle of the fight to stop both men from attacking each other.

Right now both men are expected to be ok.
