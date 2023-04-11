FightWithMaximus: Fundraiser to send Sanger boy battling cancer to Disneyland

A non-profit organization is taking action to make a dream come true for a Fresno County boy battling cancer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit organization is taking action to make a dream come true for a Fresno County boy battling cancer.

Maximus Cantu spent Monday morning enjoying his last day of Spring Break -- by playing virtual reality games and showing off how fast he can ride on his scooter.

However, a few years ago, Maximus didn't have the energy for anything.

His mom said, in 2021, he woke up with a headache. The next day -- his forehead looked swollen.

"We ended up at Valley Children's," recalled Yolva Lopez. "Within that day, they told us that they admitted him on the oncology floor."

Maximus, who was eight years old at the time, was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoblastic lymphoma.

He spent most of December in treatment. He'll be done by next year.

"He still does have things he can't do at school like sports-wise and stuff, but he's eating. He's gaining weight. He's a lot better than he was. He was tiny," said Lopez.

Due to the cancer, as well as the pandemic, Maximus and his family weren't able to visit Disneyland.

Non-profit Campaign One at a Time heard about his wish and are hoping to grant it.

"I want to go on the rides and I couldn't because it was COVID and all that stuff, and I couldn't go anywhere," said Maximus. "I want to go on their cool rides."

The non-profit needs the community's help to make Maximus' dream trip a reality. The goal is $5,000.

"They just been through so much that they deserve to just have a good time," Lopez said.

Information on the fundraiser can be found here.

