Why you might want to file your 2020 taxes before lawmakers approve the stimulus bill

Heads up: The IRS will use the most recent tax return they have to determine if you're eligible for this round of stimulus checks.



So if you lost your job, lost income, or had a kid in 2020, file your taxes as soon as you can to make sure you get your stimulus checks! https://t.co/TrGkZqvKTq — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- As lawmakers in D.C. debate the stimulus bill, the amount of your stimulus payment could hinge on whether you've completed your taxes.According to lawmakers, the IRS will use your tax return. If you haven't filed your 2020 taxes, the IRS will use your 2019 return.The plan is to send $1,400 to individuals who make less than $75,000 and phase out at $80,000. If you haven't filed in 2021 and had a child last year, you won't see the money for your new child."I filed my taxes already, but I didn't know with us filing taxes, I had no idea I would get stimulus money for the child I had in 2020," Houston mom, Ashley Taylor said.The stimulus bill hasn't been signed into law. However, it could happen within the next few days.If you want the IRS to use your 2020 return to determine eligibility, lawmakers said you should file soon. If you didn't qualify for previous payments but lost income in 2020, you'd want to file your taxes now because you might qualify for the third payment.If you made more money in 2020, and don't qualify, you would want to wait to file your taxes, and let the IRS use your 2019 return.The bill allows those who received unemployment benefits in 2020 to write off $10,200 to lessen the blow of paying taxes on them. This means, if you haven't filed your taxes, and you received unemployment benefits, you should wait.The IRS hasn't announced how people will be able to get the money, but it should provide guidance after the bill is signed into law. If you filed your 2020 tax return, it's possible you may have to amend your taxes to receive money back.If approved, this would be the third stimulus payment sent to Americans. Last summer, a $1,200 payment was approved. Last winter, lawmakers approved a $600 payment.This stimulus check would be $1,400. With millions of Americans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and numbers continuing to decline, economists believe this might be the final payment."Unless something goes horrifically wrong with the vaccination and the virus, I don't see another big step for something like this. I think this is almost certainly it." University of Houston economics professor, Dietrich Vollrath explained.