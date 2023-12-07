Organizations bridging the gap where EBT falls short

Filling your fridge is probably putting a bigger dent in your wallet, and you may worry about making the food last.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Filling your fridge is probably putting a bigger dent in your wallet and you may worry about making the food last. An ABC-owned TV station study found 10% of Americans say they haven't had enough food to eat over the past week.

Fresno County Department of Social Services said they're pointing people to food banks to fill the gaps in pantries, but those lines are quickly growing with people from all over the community. At the Fresno Mission, they say they're seeing a lot more elderly and families with young children.

"It is like interest on a credit card," said Matthew Dildine, Fresno Mission CEO. "If we do not take care of the children today, they are going to be tomorrow's homeless adults."

The Fresno Mission works to fill people's bellies and address needs across the city, but the lines seem to keep growing.

"Of the last five years, just the other night, we saw the most amount of people on a single night that just happened to show up, and we ended up running out of food because there were so many people that were coming that particular night," said Dildine.

The Fresno County Department of Social Services says they haven't seen an increase in applications for Cal Fresh benefits, but those who are on it are struggling to cover their needs, even after Cal Fresh increased benefits by 8 percent in October.

"Food prices go up, housing costs are going up, interest rates have gone up, families who receive our services are equally impacted just like everybody else is," said Linda Du'Chene, Department of Social Services Deputy Director.

That same ABC study reported that EBT recipients in the nation's poorest zip codes have fewer choices in their neighborhoods to purchase groceries with their benefits. The Central California Food Bank says most people on EBT in Fresno have a store within 5 miles of their home, but that may only be convenience stores where they can't purchase fresh produce.

That's where the Fresno Mission and Central Food Bank hope to fill the gaps in pantries and food options, opening the First Fruits Market free grocery store three times a week at their Central Fresno location.

"The quality of food that's being given out," said Dildine. This is not your leftovers. This is not the fruit that's spoiled. This is not that, this is very high quality product."

The market is making a major dent in grocery bills for those who stop in the store.

"I'm looking at this chicken right here," said Bailey, First Fruits Market Shopper. "$13 for this chicken. That's $13 that can be used for gas or something."

If you're still struggling to cover your groceries even with benefits, the Department of Social Services suggests going to food banks first and then using EBT to cover what the food bank doesn't provide.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.