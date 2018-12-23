MEGA MILLIONS

$320 million up for grabs in next Mega Millions drawing Christmas night

EMBED </>More Videos

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing now stands at $320 million.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in the next Mega Millions drawing.

There were no big winners on Friday night so the jackpot has now climbed to more than $320 million for the next drawing on Christmas night.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled at new home
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Indonesia tsunami: At least 222 killed, more than 800 missing
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Family of five injured in suspected drunk driving crash
Gunman injures man during conversation in central Fresno
Community pulls together to give Camp Fire evacuee a new home, fresh start
Recognize him? Clovis PD search for apartment burglary suspect
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Wyoming boss required Scientology for employee
Show More
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Police officer saves couple's wedding day after car accident
U.S. Air Force Sergeant is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
NORAD continues to track Santa despite government shutdown
More News