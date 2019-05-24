student loans

Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans

Burger King launched a promotion Thursday aimed at helping its customers pay off their whopping student loans.

People going to Burger King can participate in the sweepstakes by first downloading the restaurant's app and making a purchase off of it.

They will then have the option of entering the amount of their student debt ... and that's pretty much it!

Once you enter your debt and basic information, you will officially be entered.

Burger King explained the sweepstakes in more detail in a video posted to Facebook:



The sweepstakes ends June 6, and you can only enter once per week.

Burger King is giving away 300 prizes that each pay down $500 worth of student loans for the winners.

There's even a grand prize that pays up to $100,000 for a single winner.
personal financeburger kingdebtstudent loanssweepstakes
