Coronavirus crisis: Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits start Sunday for Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Starting Sunday, people who are unemployed in California will get an extra $600 a week.The boost in unemployment benefits is part of the federal stimulus package approved by Congress."Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Thursday.Newsom said the state processed 2.3 million new claims in the last month. That was more than all the claims filed in 2019.The higher benefits are earmarked to last for four months.