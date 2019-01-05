Credit unions provide financial options for federal workers during shutdown

Federal workers affected by the government shutdown may be looking for financial help in the weeks to come.And some credit unions, including Navy Federal Credit Union and Golden 1 Credit Union are offering their members loans to help them weather the storm.Golden1 has introduced a Pay Disruption Assistance Program."And with that, eligible members are able to receive mortgage loan forbearance, consumer loan and credit card payment deferments, and short-term low-rate loan options," says Golden1's Larry Velasquez.Velasquez says 3,000 of their members are being impacted by the shutdown.He encourages those people to reach out to them for help-either online or at a local branch."Well you know our executive team is monitoring the situation daily and what Golden1 wants our members to know (is that) we're there for them through this whole period," he said."The earlier you can call and have the information, the more prepared you are, the more informed you are, hopefully the less stress you'll have as well because clearly this is a stressful time for a lot of people," said Keri Bennitt, Chief Marketing Officer of Noble Credit Union.Bennitt advises anyone who has been or thinks they may be financially impacted by the shutdown to call their financial institution as soon as possible.At Noble Credit Union, they're working with members on a case by cases basis.One option may be a deferment on a payment."We're here. I know a lot of other financial institutions are also reaching out to people. Credit unions are a great resource-they will take the time, they will listen. And we really encourage people to call early, and we want our members in particular to make sure they know we are here for them," Bennitt said.Some traditional banks, such as Wells Fargo, are also offering assistance to affected employees during the shutdown.