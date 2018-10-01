PERSONAL FINANCE

Disney introduces new pricing system

By
ORLANDO, Fla. --
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is about to be a little more affordable.

Disney is offering an incentive to visit the parks during less busy times.

In October, the company is launching a new online planning tool, where the cost of tickets will vary based on a particular day.

"When guests are ready to purchase tickets online, they may use an interactive online calendar, which displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit and states tickets will need to be used during a specific time period," Disney officials said in a news release.

On Monday, officials said prices at the four theme parks will be tweaked so they're the same, rather than Magic Kingdom costing more.

Single day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending upon how popular the day is expected to be.

The flexible pricing plan starts Oct. 16, 2018.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financedisneyDisney Worlddisneylandsave money
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Elon Musk hit with SEC complaint alleging he made false statements about taking Tesla private
Security of peer to peer payment services
What to do when your bank's website goes down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News