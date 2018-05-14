Gas prices on the rise

We've all been there during a fill-up: you just keep waiting for the numbers to stop.Gas prices are high and steadily rising. We haven't reached Memorial Day weekend yet, typically a big time for travel.The price of a gallon of unleaded at the ARCO at Clovis and Olive is among Fresno's lowest at $3.25.Drivers like Noe Sanchez of Fresno says the price at the pump does make them think twice about where they are going."I'm just going to have to budget my time and distance of where I'm going and how much driving I'm doing."Scott Cain is both a fuel distributor in San Joaquin as well as an economist."We have the driving season coming on, but (the price increase) primarily due to the longer days and we just drive more. So that causes fuel demand increase and so when you have the cost of production rising and demand increasing, then we see these weekly upticks."But Cain says the primary reason why prices are going up is the price of crude oil is in the $70 range.The US is now a major crude oil producer, "That's going to keep a lid on this, so I'm hoping it doesn't get too crazy, but we're definitely going to be flirting in the $4 range for gasoline this summer."Elias Olveda of Sanger has already noticed the price spike though at this point he doesn't think it will impact his summer plans."It might, but we're still gonna take a trip out to San Diego for three days, but we're gonna make it work somehow."