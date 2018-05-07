PERSONAL FINANCE

Telemarketing calls from Dish could mean up to $1,200 from class-action lawsuit

Dish Network has been ordered to pay people on the National Do Not Call Registry that received a telemarketing call from the company. (KFSN)

You could be eligible for $1,200 as part of a settlement of a class action suit against Dish Network.

People who received a telemarketing call from Dish Network in 2010 or 2011 while on the National Do Not Call Registry could collect $1,200 dollars *per call* for those pitches.

The law firm administrating the class action suit says that 18,066 people are eligible for payment.

More than 230 million numbers are on the National Do Not Call Registry to stop unwanted telemarketing.

Lawyers say they are having trouble convincing people to sign up to get the money they're owed from the $61 million class-action lawsuit.

To check to see whether your number qualified for the suit, you can visit the claims administration website.

LINK: Telephone Number Lookup Form

LINK: Information on class-action lawsuit
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelawsuitsettlement
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Elon Musk hit with SEC complaint alleging he made false statements about taking Tesla private
Security of peer to peer payment services
What to do when your bank's website goes down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News