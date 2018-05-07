You could be eligible for $1,200 as part of a settlement of a class action suit against Dish Network.People who received a telemarketing call from Dish Network in 2010 or 2011 while on the National Do Not Call Registry could collect $1,200 dollars *per call* for those pitches.The law firm administrating the class action suit says that 18,066 people are eligible for payment.More than 230 million numbers are on the National Do Not Call Registry to stop unwanted telemarketing.Lawyers say they are having trouble convincing people to sign up to get the money they're owed from the $61 million class-action lawsuit.To check to see whether your number qualified for the suit, you can visit the claims administration website.