Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.
Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.
There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last.
"While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
