DATA BREACH

Marriott: 500 million guests potentially affected by data breach

Hundreds of millions of guests could be impacted by a data breach announced Friday by Marriott involving personal information of customers of Starwood properties.

The breach involves unauthorized access to the Starwood system that has been happening since 2014, according to a press release. Marriott discovered the breach on Sept. 8, 2018 and said that reservations that are impacted took place on or before Sept. 10.

Starwood brands include W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Design Hotels. The investigation only identified unauthorized access to the separate Starwood network, not the Marriott network.

For about 327 million of the impacted guests, the information involved in the breach includes, according to Marriott, "some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences."

As for credit card information, Marriott "has not been able to rule out the possibility" that it was also taken for some customers. The hotel company explained that two components are needed to decrypt the payment numbers for the cards, and Marriott is still determining whether the numbers were decrypted.

Marriott is working to identify duplicate information but said that the breach could impact up to 500 million guests. Emails began going out Friday to those who were potentially impacted. The hotel company said it is support law enforcement efforts.

"Marriott deeply regrets this incident happened," reads a statement in the company's press release. "From the start, we moved quickly to contain the incident and conduct a thorough investigation with the assistance of leading security experts."

If you would like to learn more about the incident from Marriott, contact their U.S. call center at 877-273-9481.
