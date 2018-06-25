FRESNO

Mayor Brand pushing for half cent increase in Fresno's sales tax

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says the $50 million a year the tax could raise would be divided between police, fire, and parks. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says a sales tax hike is needed to bring city funding to where it has never been.

He told a news conference outside city hall on Monday, "The city of Fresno has never had sufficient revenues to cover the cost of its core services."

His proposal would end that, providing up to $50 million a year in needed funding for police, fire, and parks.

"50% will go to parks, and 50% will go to public safety, within public safety are police and fire, and we have not determined how that will go." Brand said.

It will be up to the city council to decide how much to give to fire and how much to police.



Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the money is needed, and not just for patrol officers, "We need more police officers on the streets to respond to those 911 calls, we need more dispatchers to handle those calls that are incoming. We need more crime scene investigators."

Fresno fire Chief Keri Donis says her department needs at least two dozen more firefighters, "The Fresno fire department currently has a staffing level that is equivalent to what it was in 1985 when we served a population of 200,000 less."

The director of the Parks and Recreation Department Parvin Nelloms says the money will go to programs for children and seniors, provide significant upgrades to existing facilities and build new parks.

"My evaluation of our parks is we need help, we need assistance. "

If approved, Fresno's sales tax would rise from 7.9% to 8.45% for the next 15 years. That's slightly higher than Modesto and Clovis, just below Visalia and San Francisco, and more than a penny lower than Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Mayor Brand and police, fire and parks will ask the city council on Thursday to agree to put the proposal on the November ballot.

Fire Chief Keri Donis said, "We are advocating this council to let the democratic process to take place and to allow the voters to invest in their public safety and parks system."

At least five council members would need to agree to put the measure before voters on the November ballot. If that happens, 2/3rds of the voters would need to approve the tax hike before it could go into effect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesfresnoFresno City CouncilFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
PERSONAL FINANCE
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Elon Musk hit with SEC complaint alleging he made false statements about taking Tesla private
Security of peer to peer payment services
What to do when your bank's website goes down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News