Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.The winning numbers are:This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.If no one wins tonight at Mega Millions, that Powerball record may be passed. The jackpot is estimated to climb to about $1.6 billion.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $470 million. That means $1.47 billion combined is up for grabs.This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.Nine tickets matched five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. One sold in California is worth $1.9 because the state's payout system is structured differently. The other six are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.