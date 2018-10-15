The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $654 million - and is approaching the game's largest drawing ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers on Friday.The next drawing is on Tuesday, and it could reach a record high.The only higher jackpot in the history of the game was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012.As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $372 million before taxes.The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million.