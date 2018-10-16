PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $868 million after nobody scored a winning ticket in Tuesday night's drawing. It's the game's largest jackpot ever.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

Nine tickets matche five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday. The new jackpot will have an estimated cash value of $495 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The numbers for last Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot
Customer service at your fingertips
What medical debt does to your credit score
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Toddler knocks over candle sparking house fire
Organic fertilizer causing quite a stink in Northeast Fresno and Clovis
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Show More
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant
Most new Fresno County voters say no party preference
Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility
Customer service at your fingertips
More News