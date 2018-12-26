PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after no winner on Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

So you didn't win the Mega Millions jackpot. Well, don't throw away your tickets, yet!

If you played Mega Millions on Christmas, but had to return to work Wednesday because you didn't win, you're not alone.

No one won the $321 million jackpot, which had a cash option of about $193 million.

The jackpot is now up to $348 million.

In other words, we're saying there's a chance. The winning numbers were 02-08-42-43-50; Mega Ball: 06; Megaplier: 3X.

But don't throw away your ticket, yet. Several people won some smaller prizes.

The next drawing is Friday.

According to the game's official website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

RELATED: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
EMBED More News Videos

These stores are known to sell winning tickets

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionsjackpotmoneylottery
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled at new home
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
Show More
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno
More News