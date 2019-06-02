lottery

Powerball drawing results for Saturday's $350M jackpot

Winning numbers for the $350 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday evening.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

There was no winner after the drawing on Wednesday, May 29.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.

Wiconsin winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A person in Wisconsin who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million is expected to claim that prize Tuesday.


Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballpersonal financemega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in lottery draw
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News