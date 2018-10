There was no jackpot winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The next drawing will be on Wednesday Oct. 24 with an estimated $620 million with a cash value of $354.3 million.According the Powerball website , there were $2 million winners in Florida and Tennessee, as well as $1 million winners in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington.The numbers for Saturday's Powerball jackpot were:The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.6 billion after there were no winners Friday night.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states.----------