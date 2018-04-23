Rabobank donates $20,000 to Community Food Bank

The Community Food Bank in Fresno received a generous donation from Rabobank on Monday morning.Dan Stevens, the Chief Operating Officer, said they donated $20,000 and this is just one way for them to give back to the community."We are so fortunate to serve this community and there are people who are less fortunate who need our help," Stevens said.On Monday, hundreds showed up to the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables."It's heart-breaking a bit that people really have to come and get food from a food bank, but you can also just see the gratitude in their face and how much it means to them," Stevens said. "Everyone deserves fresh fruits and vegetables. It shouldn't be a privilege in this country it should be a right".Andy Souza, with Community Food Bank, explained it's through these types of donations that they can continue to provide meals for families in the Central Valley.Souza mentioned while $20,000 is a lot of money that it goes quick, saying it may only last two weeks and provide 140,000 meals."We are feeding 280,000 every month so as you can imagine that's a lot of resources coming in and if it's not for support like Rabobank, it's just not going to happen," Souza said.He added without this specific donation nearly 30,000 families would not be able to keep food on the table.Rabobank did not just donate money. Rabobank's Community Leadership Group of Fresno also gave their time."I think we are kind of unique in many ways as a bank that we have a lot of volunteer hours. We don't just write checks, we have about 20-30 people here and that's what they really like to do and we do this a lot," Stevens said.Stevens and the volunteers helped to pass out food, even carry some of the heavy bags and boxes.Stevens noted he was glad be apart of Monday's food distribution.