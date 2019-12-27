Personal Finance

See Powerball's first millionaire of 2020 revealed on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

The first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year will be drawn during the live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC! (Powerball/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- The first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year will be drawn during the live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC!

Country artist Jessie James Decker will provide live updates throughout ABC's live telecast of the New Year's celebration leading up to the big reveal of the winner of the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year, which will be announced just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2020.

The promotion awarded more than 300 winners of the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year second-chance prize drawings a VIP trip to New York City to celebrate New Year's Eve and the chance to win become 2020's first millionaire.

One trip winner will be randomly drawn to win $1 million.

A drawing for the five finalists eligible to win the big $1 million jackpot will be held on Sunday night.

The contestants come from all over the country where Powerball is played, including Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Virginia.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC on Dec. 31. This year marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include more than five hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe.

Ryan Seacrest will host the primetime festivities on ABC for his 15th year and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City.

Award-winning actress Lucy Hale will join Seacrest as co-host in New York. Multi-platinum selling artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the host of the Hollywood Party, while actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will make his debut as the host of the 4th Annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans.

For more information on the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year drawing, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com.
