Coronavirus

Stimulus checks calculator: How much should you expect to get under the coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress

By Grace Manthey and John Kelly
The vast majority of Americans are set to get direct payments from the federal government as early as next month under a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by the U.S. House today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.



Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.
