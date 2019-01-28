PERSONAL FINANCE

Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends

EMBED </>More Videos

The federal tax filing season is underway now, and early birds should hear from the state soon.

By
The federal tax filing season is underway now, and early birds who've already filed their income tax forms electronically should hear from the state soon.

Despite the record setting 35-day federal government shutdown, the Trump Administration promises taxpayers owned refunds will be paid on time.

Jan. 28 marks the first day the IRS will accept paper and electronic tax returns.

Experts recommend filing as early as you can, and advise you to gather all your relevant documents before you file. The tax forms look a little different this year, after Congress increased the standard deduction. That means less of a need to itemize for some taxpayers. If you fall under certain tax brackets your refund may be significantly different.

So in order to receive the most possible benefits, given the new changes, tax experts recommend having all forms ready to go when you file early. That includes the W2 forms from your job, health care documentation, your children's Social Security numbers, proof of property taxes paid on your home, and a copy of the refund you received when filing in 2018.

However, state tax officials say that enhanced identity theft protective measures could cause some refunds to take long than usual to process.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSPresident Donald Trumpgovernment shutdown
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Credit unions provide financial options for federal workers during shutdown
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
NC man gets 100 plus years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Water main break causes flooding near Rio Vista Middle School
Fire damages home in Selma
Woman, child shot in Southeast Fresno home; investigation underway
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Show More
Watch: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
'Brighter days come after the dark ones:' brother stands by paralyzed 13-year-old
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
Police search for suspects that robbed liquor store twice in two weeks
Food truck gives vegans a taste of southern cooking
More News