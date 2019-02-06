PERSONAL FINANCE

Tips to save on your gym membership

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips to save on your gym membership

If you're considering enrolling in a gym but want to save some money, the beginning of the year may be the right time. There are many offers available because it's when many people go looking for a gym.

Consumer Reports advises asking for a no-commitment trial. Many gyms offer day passes to try out their facilities. And if you have friends or family interested in signing up with you, gyms may offer you a lower monthly rate for a group.

Are you are looking for a gym to work out with a personal trainer or do you want a gym where you can work out on your own?

When you find the perfect gym for you, you can negotiate a better price. Speak with a salesperson or manager to see whether he or she can give you a free month or eliminate the registration fee, especially if you sign a contract. And there could be a significant discount when you sign a contract.

The incentive to sign a contract is that you'll save money. For example, if you sign up for 12 months at some gyms, you can save 40 to 50 percent compared with someone who is paying monthly.

Consumer Reports says to read the contract from beginning to end. Look to see whether there are subscription or cancellation fees, and whether you need to give notice months in advance to avoid being charged. And be sure to keep a copy of the contract in case you need to refer to it in the future.

If you have health insurance through your employer, find out whether it offers a discount on gym memberships. Some insurance companies offer hundreds of dollars in reimbursement if you're a member of a participating gym.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financegymsave moneysavingspersonal finance
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: How to withdraw from a 529 plan
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Credit unions provide financial options for federal workers during shutdown
More personal finance
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: How to withdraw from a 529 plan
5 mistakes you're making with your money
Possible hike in utility rates in Fresno
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Crash widow says Fresno police officer's death could've been prevented
WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
Axe throwing makes its way to Fresno
Valley nurseries take measures to protect plants during cold stretch
Celebrate Valentine's Day early at Madera 'Wine and Chocolate Weekend'
California Health Sciences University showcases new technology
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Show More
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Charges dropped for alleged 'fight club' at day care center
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
More News