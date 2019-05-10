Personal Finance

Walmart says store managers are making an average of $175,000 a year

For the first time, Walmart is revealing how much employees make.

In the company's first ever environmental, social and governance report, the nation's largest private employer reveals store managers earn an average salary of $175,000 a year.

They said more than 75 percent of them have worked through the ranks after starting out as hourly employees.

Still, Walmart employs one and a half million workers, and just about 4,700 are store managers. That's about .3 percent.

Walmart's average starting pay for hourly employees is $14.26, and department managers make nearly $25 an hour.

The minimum starting wage is $11.
