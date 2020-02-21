Massive fire at southeast Fresno housing developing investigated as 'suspicious'

#BREAKING: #ABC30insider Mark Uresti gave me this photo of a fire burning near Fowler & Kings Canyon. It happened at around 10:50 and @FresnoFire was able to quickly put it out. Neighbors say it was a house that was being built in a new development. More on #AMLive @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iLSOao9XRh — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 21, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after developing homes went up in flames overnight in southeast Fresno.The fire started at about 10:50 p.m. at a Lennar Homes construction site on North Fowler and East Kings Canyon.When fire crews arrived, they found one of the five homes on the lot engulfed in flames. The fire soon spread to a neighboring home.Smoke could be seen billowing from several miles away.ABC30 Insider Nick Montano sent us footage in which several fire department trucks can be seen on the road leading up to the development.Aerial ladders helped to douse the flames quickly. One home was destroyed, and two adjacent houses were damaged.No one was injured.Firefighters say they smelled gasoline in the area. Investigators found some trash inside the houses, but there is no clear evidence that anyone was camping inside.Police are hoping camera footage from residents and businesses in the area may help with the investigation.